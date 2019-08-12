12 Home Features That Can Make It Easier to Sell a House

What makes a home really special? Whether it is a grand mansion or a two-bedroom apartment, what are the attributes…

Whether on the hunt as a homebuyer or selling a home, certain details in a property stand out as memorable features, while others will only be noticed if they’re missing. Here are 12 important qualities that will always make it easier to sell a house:

— Natural light.

— Fireplace.

— High ceilings.

— Master bedroom on the ground floor.

— Attached garage.

— Waterfront.

— Central air.

— Large windows.

— Soaking tub.

— Walk-in shower.

— Clothes washer and dryer.

— Big closets.

Natural Light

Natural light is almost always preferred, especially in the living room. Homebuyers looking for this feature may ask to turn the lights off and see how much light there really is.

Fireplace

A fireplace always makes a room elegant. Do not get turned off by an ugly mantle or hearth, as this can easily be changed — the mere existence of a fireplace is a huge plus. Many homeowners prefer to convert to gas from a wood-burning fireplace to cut down on work and mess, but either is a great asset for any room. The more fireplaces in a home, the better.

High Ceilings

Ceilings 9 feet or higher are optimal. The higher the better. Many new developments have a standard height of 10 feet and this has been a huge factor in their success. High ceilings are transformative.

Master Bedroom On the Ground Floor

Savvy homebuyers will be thinking about the future when they shop for a new home. If you plan on this home being where you age and retire, make sure you do not have to climb stairs to get to your bedroom.

Attached Garage

Garages are often considered a must-have in colder climates. A garage isn’t just a home for cars, but serves as extra storage and a place to organize skis, boots, tools and all those other items you don’t want to bring inside the house.

Waterfront

Views of the water are highly desired whether you’re located in the city or in a small town, and automatically increase the value of your home. This is the crown jewel.

Central Air

For many homebuyers, central air for heating and air conditioning is a must-have. This is a huge time and cost savings when central air is already installed.

Large Windows

Corner windows and casement windows can create a real “wow” factor in any room. Great windows, along with high ceilings, are real game changers. Another option, seen more frequently in the luxury new development world in New York City and Florida, is floor-to-ceiling windows. This modern, fishbowl-type aesthetic has a more limited audience, but is unrivaled with a great view.

Soaking Tub

Glamorous tubs make the list because of the way they’re able to become the focal point of a bathroom. They look luxurious and special, particularly in new construction.

Walk-in Shower

Every home should have at least one walk-in shower. For people looking to age in place, a curbless shower is ideal to reduce the chances of tripping as their flexibility decreases.

Clothes Washer and Dryer

In major cities like New York, a washer-dryer is not always a given. It should be.

Big Closets

A necessity for everyone. Especially in metro areas where home prices are high, ample storage can be a major selling point.

Real estate agents are trained to look for these types of key home features as they are valuable attributes that many buyers might initially miss or undervalue in searching for a new home. Everyone has their personal hit list of features that are important to them, such as the number of bedrooms, architectural style and neighborhood. These personal requirements, along with the standout features to look for, may uncover a diamond in the rough and create the perfect dream home.

