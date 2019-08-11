11 Best Student Discounts to Save Money in 2019

Returning to school can put a lot of strain on students’ wallets. Buying dorm decor, new laptops, educational software, books…

Returning to school can put a lot of strain on students’ wallets. Buying dorm decor, new laptops, educational software, books and food can quickly eat into any savings from a summer job. Luckily, plenty of retailers offer student discounts, hoping to make loyal customers out of penny-pinching students.

These are some of the best discounts available to college students for the 2019-2020 school year:

— Adobe

— Amazon

— Banana Republic

— Budget Truck Rental

— Eurail

— Microsoft

— Pottery Barn Teen

— Samsung

— Spotify

— Movie theater chain discounts

— Unidays

For most of these student discounts, all you need is a student ID or school email address. Read on for more about each student discount.

[See: 50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019.]

Adobe

Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign are necessary for students in many creative fields, and knowledge of these programs looks good on a resume. So take advantage of Adobe’s Creative Cloud student discount, which includes more than 20 popular Adobe apps, as well as cloud storage. Students pay $19.99 per month the first year and $29.99 after that. These prices are both lower than the price of $52.99 per month other users pay.

Amazon

Amazon offers students a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, followed by a 50% discount on the membership cost after that trial ends. A Prime account has a lot of perks for students. Its free and fast shipping offers relief to procrastinators. Plus, you get unlimited photo storage and streaming of Prime TV shows and movies. Even better, new Prime Student subscribers get Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents per month instead of the full price of $9.99 per month.

[Read: 10 Simple and Free Budgeting Tools.]

Banana Republic

Students and teachers get 15% off full-priced merchandise. This is an in-store offer, and you must present a student ID at the time of purchase. Unfortunately, the discount is not valid at Banana Republic Factory stores.

Budget Truck Rental

Moving to a new apartment off campus? Or need to transport your belongings to a new city after graduation? Use promo code TRUKU when you book via Budget’s moving truck rental portal, and get 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves.

Eurail

If you’re planning to study abroad or travel during breaks, the Eurail network offers a 23% discount on train tickets for travelers 27 years of age or younger, based on their age on the pass’s start date. Buy your Eurail Youth Pass at this special price by selecting the Youth fare. The 23% discount applies to the Global Pass (travel in up to 31 countries) and the One Country Pass (travel in a single country).

Microsoft

Students and parents save up to 10% on eligible Surface products. Plus, students are eligible to get Office 365, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and more, for free. Visit Microsoft’s website and enter your school email address to get started. Normally, you’d have to pay $69.99 per year for an Office 365 Personal subscription.

Pottery Barn Teen

Pottery Barn’s teen line offers stylish bedding that can take your dorm decor up a notch, including an entire line for Harry Potter fans. Prices on its items tend to be a bit higher than at discount retailers, but Pottery Barn Teen offers a 15% student discount. Sign up online with your student email address, and you’ll receive an online promo code. Or visit a store with your valid college ID for the student discount.

[See: 12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget.]

Samsung

Find all the tech you need for school, including tablets, computers and phones. Samsung offers a student discount program that gives up to 30% off after you register online with a valid school email address.

Spotify

If streaming music helps you study, consider signing up for Spotify’s student deal. For $4.99 per month, students get Spotify Premium Student, the ad-supported version of Hulu and Showtime’s streaming service. For non-students, Spotify Premium alone would normally cost $9.99 per month.

Movie Theater Chain Discounts

Seeing a movie off campus doesn’t have to set students back too much. Regal, Cinemark and AMC all offer student discounts. The amount of the discount varies by location and showtime, and you’ll be required to buy your ticket at the box office and show your ID.

Unidays

This student discount program partners with various retailers and restaurants to offer discounts to students. Verify your student status on the Unidays website, and browse for deals. Having a Unidays membership is handy when it comes to food because it partners with several major restaurant chains and even food delivery services such as Grubhub.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

25 Summer Budgeting Tips

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

11 Best Student Discounts to Save Money in 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com