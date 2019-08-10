10 Ways to Learn About a Company’s Culture

Cultural fit is one of the top make-or-break factors hiring managers reference when rejecting candidates and employees say is the…

In fact, 44 percent of employees say they want a good work culture over salary when considering a position, according to CareerBuilder research on 2019 hiring trends.

What Is Company Culture?

Company culture is the personality of the company. But it can be difficult to describe an organization’s personality. Have you ever asked, “How would you describe your company’s culture?” And was the answer helpful?

We don’t yet have any universal terminology or definitions to describe workplace culture. Components range from job satisfaction, employee engagement, work-life balance, opportunities for collaboration and growth, effective leadership and benefits. There are other components as well, such as organizational trust, co-worker relationships, meaningful work, empowerment, feedback, recognition and growth.

Let’s agree that asking someone to describe their company’s culture isn’t very helpful. What is helpful is asking why someone likes working for their company, so ask that instead.

Start your research early. You can begin evaluating company culture before you apply to jobs. Use your networking meetings to ask questions about work-life balance and other components of company culture. Armed with basic research, you will find it easier to ask specific questions about the culture during the job interview.

It helps to know what type of work culture you perform best in and aligns with your beliefs and values. For example, do you prefer a work environment that is slow-paced or quick-paced, stressful or relaxed, competitive or collaborative? Think about what organizational culture elements are important to you.

Here are 10 sources to find out more about a company’s culture:

— Glassdoor reviews.

— Other employee review sites.

— Company pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

— Online customer reviews.

— Quora.

— The company’s LinkedIn page.

— Networking.

— News sources.

— Customers, vendors and partners.

— The company’s website.

Glassdoor Reviews

Perhaps the most widely known site for company reviews is Glassdoor. Employees, candidates and ex-employees anonymously rate companies. The site also lists salaries and interview questions and produces an annual list of the best places to work.

Other Employee Review Sites

Indeed, sites like The Muse and CareerBliss provide company reviews. These sites are free to use, so invest time evaluating data from all of them. Don’t be concerned about a single negative review. Instead, be on the lookout for repeated themes of satisfaction or dissatisfaction.

Company Pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Not all companies are active on social media. However, if a company is active on one or more of these social media platforms, look at the posts and how the company responds to questions or comments. Is the tone friendly, professional, honest, witty or does it lack personality? How fast does the company respond to questions? You may even want to engage with some of your own questions.

Online Customer Reviews

Whether it’s a product page on the company’s website or Amazon, research what customers are saying in the reviews. Are they satisfied? What complaints do they have? How has the company publicly addressed complaints? Another source of reviews is Yelp. Although we mostly know it for restaurant reviews, Yelp also has business reviews.

Quora

Known as a site for asking and answering questions, Quora may have the answer to “what is it like to work at X company?” You may not be comfortable posting a question yourself, but you can search the site to see if anyone else has asked your question before and read the responses.

The Company’s LinkedIn Page

Company pages on LinkedIn can feature lots of data, including a listing of all employees who work there and who you are connected to, employee career paths and videos. Not every organization has a completed all the information on their LinkedIn page, but take a look to see what you discover.

Networking

A company’s work culture, good or bad, spreads outside the walls of the building. Ask everyone you know what they know about the company and what it’s like to work there. If the company has a bad reputation, you want to know this information before you accept the offer, not after.

News Sources

Read local and national news about the company, and look for news of a recent merger, downsizing, new leadership or any changes to the organization’s structure that would have a direct impact on the culture. If the company recently merged, be sure to evaluate the reputation of the company it merged with. Use your network and LinkedIn to find employees you can talk to about how the merger has impacted the organization and culture.

Customers, Vendors and Partners

Customer testimonials or rave reviews from partners may be listed on the company website. If you have worked in the industry before, then you may already have contacts you can reach out to. Your questions might probe what it’s like doing business with the company, how quickly it responds to issues and if there are any red flags you should be aware of.

The Company’s Website

You may notice that organizations have started to invest more time, money and effort in telling their story to attract the right potential candidates. The career or employment page may feature employees or provide a summary of perks and benefits. Be sure to review the website to see the organization’s mission and philanthropic support. Finally, don’t forget to review job postings. Sometimes the answers to your workplace culture questions are listed right there.

One last note: As you conduct your research, you will inevitably hear positive and negative reviews. Consider the source. A person who was fired might have a tainted view of the organization. If the person held a different role or worked in a different department, the management could be the determining factor. Keep in mind that people have different values and expectations of a job. Use the information to ask further questions during your research and job interview.

There is no right or wrong culture, just a culture right for you.

