10 Most Expensive Law Schools

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

While the cost of attending law school continues to rise, with tuition and fees reaching an average of about $45,000 a year according to U.S. News data, the outlook for new attorneys may still be good.

The National Association for Law Placement reported a significant bump in first-year associate salaries of $20,000 from 2017, putting the median first-year salary at $155,000 as of Jan. 1, according to its 2019 survey.

[Read: Understand the Cost, Payoff of Law School Before Getting a J.D.]

Still, high tuition costs can cause financial strain for law students and recent graduates. A National Center for Education Statistics study found that about 69% of law school students graduated with student debt in 2015-2016. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the employment of lawyers will grow 8% from 2016 to 2026, on par with the average growth across all industries, while there will be more law school graduates than open jobs.

Law students hit with the highest tuition prices and debt are those attending private institutions. The average tuition and fees for those attending a private law school during the 2018-2019 school year cost around $48,869 per year compared with $27,591 for state residents and $40,725 for out-of-state students at a public law school, according to data reported by 187 ranked schools to U.S. News in an annual survey.

And J.D. students who graduated in 2018 incurred an average debt of $123,511 by the time they completed their degree from a private school, compared with $86,747 for those who attended a public school, per U.S. News data.

[Read: 10 Law Schools That Offer the Most Tuition Help.]

Topping the list of most expensive law schools is Columbia University in New York, with tuition and fees of $69,916 in the 2018-2019 academic year, followed by New York University, where tuition and fees cost $66,422. Nearly all of the 10 most expensive law schools are in the top 10 of the U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings, with the exception of Cornell University in New York, which is ranked 13th, and the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law, which is ranked 17th.

Below is a list of the 10 law schools with the highest tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 school year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

Don’t see your school in the top 10? Access the U.S. News Law School Compass to find tuition data, complete rankings and much more. School officials can access historical data and rankings, including of peer institutions, via U.S. News Academic Insights.

U.S. News surveyed 201 schools for our 2018 survey of law programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Law Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The tuition and fees data above are correct as of Aug. 20, 2019.

More from U.S. News

How Long Is Law School and What Is It Like?

Should You Go to Law School? How to Decide

What Options Do Law School Graduates Have for Student Loan Repayment?

10 Most Expensive Law Schools originally appeared on usnews.com