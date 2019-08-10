Europeans first discovered Brazil in the early 16th century when ships from Portugal arrived on the central coast north of…

Europeans first discovered Brazil in the early 16th century when ships from Portugal arrived on the central coast north of Rio de Janeiro. But the country’s history began thousands of years earlier. Occupying half of South America’s land mass, Brazil is the giant of the continent — both in size and in population. Brazil’s history is filled with economic turmoil, veering from boom to bust, and its culture is a melting pot that has traditionally welcomed the world.

One of the BRICS major nations with emerging economies, Brazil is a top global producer of coffee, and the country’s economy is active in the agricultural, manufacturing, mining and service sectors. Brazil is one of the world’s top tourist destinations, but the country in the 21st century faces serious questions regarding poverty, inequality, governance and the environment.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Brazil.

1. Relatively recently discovered evidence suggests human settlement in Brazil began more than 30,000 years ago.

2. Brazil’s name comes from the pau-brasil, Portuguese for Brazil tree, the country’s national tree and a natural resource that played an important role in the economic development of the nation.

3. Brazil’s border touches all countries on the South American continent except Chile and Ecuador.

4. Brazil is the fifth-largest country in the world by land area and sixth-largest by population.

5. Brazil was the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery, in 1888.

6. Football — soccer — is by far the most popular sport in Brazil, and the men’s national team has won a record five World Cup championships.

7. The largest amount of money stolen from a bank by robbers occurred on Aug. 6-7, 2005, in Fortaleza, Brazil, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. A gang of up to 10 people dug a 256-foot long tunnel to seize five containers of currency estimated at nearly $70 million.

8. Brazil is home to seven natural and 14 cultural UNESCO World Heritage-designated sites.

9. Brazilians are generally descended from three ethnic groups: Amerindians, Africans and Europeans.

10. Rio de Janeiro hosts the world’s largest carnival, annually held in the first week of March. The 2018 carnival reportedly drew 6 million participants.

