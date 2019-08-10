10 Countries That Are Most Connected to the World, Ranked by Perception

10 Countries Most Connected to the World, Ranked by Perception Countries increasingly are intertwined culturally, politically and economically, as the…

10 Countries Most Connected to the World, Ranked by Perception

Countries increasingly are intertwined culturally, politically and economically, as the impact trade tariffs are having on nations’ economies shows. People also are engaged with events around the world. Separate studies by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, for example, show that U.S. citizens are generally interested in news about other countries, and many people around the world closely follow news about the United States.

Data from the 2019 Best Countries report, a characterization based on an annual international survey, provides additional context to how connected countries are seen to be with the world. More than 11,000 informed elites were asked to evaluate 80 countries based on how connected those nations are to the rest of the world, one of five equally weighted attributes used to develop the Most Influential Countries sub-ranking. Those other attributes include how much of a leader a country is perceived to be, the influence of a country’s culture, how politically influential countries are seen and the perceived strength of a country’s international alliances.

The following are the 10 countries seen as being the most connected to the world.

10. Canada

Most Connected to the World: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

Learn more about Canada.

9. Spain

Most Connected to the World: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 20

Learn more about Spain.

8. Switzerland

Most Connected to the World: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

Learn more about Switzerland.

7. Japan

Most Connected to the World: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

Learn more about Japan.

6. China

Most Connected to the World: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 16

Learn more about China.

5. Italy

Most Connected to the World: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 18

Learn more about Italy.

4. Germany

Most Connected to the World: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

Learn more about Germany.

3. France

Most Connected to the World: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 10

Learn more about France.

2. United Kingdom

Most Connected to the World: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

Learn more about the United Kingdom.

1. United States

Most Connected to the World: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

Learn more about the United States.

Countries Most Connected to the World, Ranked by Perception

1. United States2. United Kingdom

3. France

4. Germany

5. Italy

6. China

7. Japan

8. Switzerland

9. Spain

10. Canada

More from U.S. News

The 10 Most Economically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

These Countries Pose The Biggest IP Protection Threats, according to the U.S.

U.S. Returns to Top 3 in Global Innovation Ranking

10 Countries That Are Most Connected to the World, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com