You’ve been attacked. Now what?

Kristin Judge is founder and chief executive of Cybercrime Support Network, a public-private partnership based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that works with individuals and small businesses victimized by cybercrime.

In an interview with The Business Journals, Judge said businesses of all sizes and in all industries are vulnerable to hacking attacks. The best thing companies can do, she said, is to accept the reality that they could be breached and have a plan of action for when they are.

Once someone realizes they’ve been hacked, what is the best thing to do, and what is the worst thing to do?

The worst thing to do is not have a plan in place. I know at that moment it’s too late to have a plan in place, but what we try to get folks to do is to have a plan in place ahead of time, have relationships with people whom you’re going to need to call on an emergency basis, that you have a team prepared to help right away. … Just like when your plumbing breaks on a Saturday night and…