Xometry closes $55 million funding round with Bosch on board

Online custom manufacturing marketplace Xometry Inc. is looking to expand globally after closing a $55 million round, bringing its total haul to $118 million.

The Gaithersburg company received a $5 million investment from Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the private equity arm of German technology and engineering services provider Bosch Group. Bosch’s $5 million was tacked onto a $50 million round announced in May. The latest investors include Dell Technologies Capital and Greenspring Associates.

Xometry spokesman Bill Cronin told the Washington Business Journal the company is currently expanding its 250-person workforce that primarily works out of four offices in Gaithersburg, Bethesda, Los Angeles and Lexington, Kentucky. He declined to comment on whether it looking for more office space in this region.

Founded in 2013, Xometry had around 170 employees this time last year after acquiring competitor MakeTime Inc. and its Lexington office of about 30 employees.

Cronin said the latest…