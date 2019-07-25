Woodstock 50 moves to Merriweather Post Pavilion

Woodstock 50 appears headed for Merriweather Post Pavilion. Yes, that Woodstock. Three days of peace and music, coming to Columbia.…

The producers of the concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking music festival confirmed to several outlets Thursday they are moving the event from New York to Maryland. It is scheduled for Aug. 16-18.

Scott Peterson, a spokesman for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, told our sister paper, the Baltimore Business Journal, on Thursday that county officials are working with Merriweather and festival organizers to bring the concert to Columbia. “The county executive believes that this is a remarkable opportunity to bring a piece of American history to our community this summer,” Peterson said.

Bloomberg was the first to report of the venue change. The new concert would serve as a fundraiser for voter registration and climate change nonprofits, according to Bloomberg’s report.

Woodstock 50 was in doubt after litigation and…