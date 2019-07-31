Woodstock 50 canceled, won’t be coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion

A last-ditch effort to host Woodstock 50 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia has been called off. Organizers of the…

A last-ditch effort to host Woodstock 50 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia has been called off.

Organizers of the music festival announced Wednesday afternoon the event would be canceled due to “a series of unforeseen setbacks,” including artist conflicts and a legal dispute with a major financial backer.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, the festival struggled to obtain permits and meet sponsorship and ticket sale targets, according to media reports. Dentsu, a Japanese advertising agency that was a major investor in the festival, backed out in the spring and is mired in a legal dispute with organizers.

“Hopefully, with plenty of time to prepare, Merriweather will become the site of a future festival that captures the original vibe,” I.M.P. Chairman Seth Hurwitz said in a statement. D.C.-based I.M.P. operates Merriweather and owns the 9:30 Club and The Anthem. “A lot of people clearly wanted it to happen.”

