Home » Latest News » Without a BRAC bounce…

Without a BRAC bounce in Springfield, another developer seeks relief

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 1, 2019 1:52 pm 07/01/2019 01:52pm
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) has asked Fairfax County to let it off the hook for some promised transportation improvements as part of its Patriot Ridge office development in Springfield, arguing the project didn’t generate nearly as much leasing activity from prospective tenants tied to the Pentagon’s 2005 Base realignment plan as was anticipated.

COPT recently applied to the county to change part of the proffer agreement the site’s former owner locked into before the Columbia, Maryland-based developer acquired the 15-acre property, according to a June 20 memo to Fairfax County’s planning and zoning department. Opus East LLC agreed to the improvements in 2009 in order to secure a zoning change that paved the way for Patriot Ridge, entitled for nearly 1 million square feet of new development.

The project was expected to generate a surge of new traffic, much of that from contractors tied to Fort Belvoir and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency shifted there by the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

