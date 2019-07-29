Will Trump call off the Pentagon’s $10B cloud contract?

President Donald Trump is prepared to call off the procurement of the Pentagon’s $10 billion cloud computing contract, according to…

A source close to the White House told CNN that Trump “wants to scuttle” the process and “possibly reopen it back up again with extra guardrails.”

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, also known as JEDI, represents the DOD’s attempt to build an infrastructure that can both coordinate its existing nest of disparate cloud networks, but also utilize cloud and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence at the tactical edge. Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing arm of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) are the two finalists to land the sole-source contract.

Trump has gotten more involved in the contract in recent weeks after hearing complaints from companies that lost out on the deal — including Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) — that the competition is slanted toward Amazon. Oracle…