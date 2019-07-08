Will HQ2 be cyclist friendly? Let’s count the showers.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants its second headquarters to be pedestrian and cyclist friendly. How? Just count the showers. The…

The Seattle company’s two 22-story towers at Metropolitan Park on South Eads Street in Pentagon City, the first of the proposed HQ2 buildings, will have more bike racks and showers, and wider sidewalks than Arlington County requires. That’s according to a transportation assessment, prepared by engineering firm Gorove/Slade, that the company submitted to county planners last month.

“Pedestrians are seen as the primary users” of the 2.1 million square feet of office space and 67,000 square feet of ground-floor retail Amazon plans to build at Metropolitan Park, according to document. JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is acting as Amazon’s development manager for all of HQ2.

“The combination of low speeds and aesthetically-pleasing design elements creates a pedestrian environment that is safe, functional, and visually appealing,” it continues.

