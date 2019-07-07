Why You Should Try Intuitive Exercise

Most of us approach exercise as a chore or something to check off on our to-do list. We know it’s…

Most of us approach exercise as a chore or something to check off on our to-do list. We know it’s good for our health, yet it often becomes something we dread, force ourselves to do or struggle to do at all. In today’s weight- and body-conscious society, it seems exercise has become something we have to do instead of something we want to do.

Intuitive exercise flips this on its head. Following the similar concepts of intuitive eating, intuitive exercise, or intuitive movement, is the practice of connecting and listening to your body to figure out what it needs that day. It’s about asking yourself questions to really get in tune with your body:

— What does my body need today?

— What type of movement do I feel like doing?

— What type of exercise would be most beneficial to my body today?

Some days that may mean an intense kickboxing class, while other days it may mean light stretching or gentle yoga. Intuitive movement is flexible, not rigid. It gives you the space to explore what feels good in your body for that moment.

Instead of exercising to burn calories or lose weight, we exercise for the positive health and mood benefits we experience. Instead of forcing ourselves to do X days of cardio and X days of weight-training, we explore movement that feels good in our bodies. This shift in mindset allows exercise to become more enjoyable and less stressful. We actually look forward to exercising, rather than dreading it.

1. It focuses on how your body feels, rather than how many calories you’ve burned. The health benefits of exercise are well-established. But if you’re exercising with the main purpose of burning calories, compensating for meals or trying to change your body, then these types of extrinsic motivation get old quickly. If the results aren’t what you want or it’s taking too long to get there, you may just throw in the towel. Instead, intuitive exercise puts the focus on internal or intrinsic motivation. It’s about using movement as a form of self-care, instead of a punishment. Shift your focus to the health benefits your body feels, such as:

— Increased energy

— Improved mood

— Lower stress and anxiety

— Increase strength

— Improved balance

— More stamina

— Better quality of sleep

— Improved bone density

— Better memory and attention span

— Improved self-esteem

2. It encourages you to find forms of exercise that you enjoy. Research shows that deriving pleasure from physical activity is one of the most important factors in developing a consistent exercise habit. When you like what you are doing, you are more likely to continue working out. Conversely, activities that cause pain or discomfort will likely be avoided. Intuitive movement is all about exploring different forms of exercise until you find one (or several) that you enjoy. For example, do you prefer to work out alone or in a group setting? Indoors or outdoors? Do you like to have an instructor or make your own routine? Start exploring by looking into different gym memberships, fitness classes, online fitness apps or videos or get outside in your neighborhood. Think outside the box: Ballroom dancing, rock climbing, swimming or biking around your neighborhood all count.

3. You’ll break away from all-or-nothing thinking. I can’t tell you how many times I hear from people, “I don’t have enough time to do X amount of hours of exercise per week, so what’s the point of doing any at all?” This type of all-or-nothing thinking discourages movement when, in reality, some movement is definitely better than none at all. And yes, even if that means just one gym session per week. Intuitive exercise encourages you to find the gray area, focusing on what you can do workout-wise, rather than what you can’t.

4. You’ll stop feeling guilty for missing a gym session. Being rigid about your exercise routine can mean that, if it doesn’t happen, you end up feeling guilty. This was me in college: If I missed even one workout, I’d feel guilty and would obsess over the fact that I didn’t get to the gym. It took up so much brain space and caused me so much more stress than if I’d just been able to let it go and move on. Intuitive exercise is flexible, so if you end up missing a workout, you’re able to show yourself some compassion, be understanding for why you couldn’t make it to the gym and then move on. Research shows that self-compassion is linked to increased motivation and improved health behaviors so in the long run, this can actually help you maintain a consistent exercise routine.

5. You’ll be satisfied with any movement — even rest days. With intuitive movement, your body is in charge. When you begin to strengthen your internal awareness of your body and build up body trust, you learn to accept whatever it is your body needs that day. Some days that may mean lifting heavy weights, while other days it may mean a run outdoors in the sunshine. It also allows you to accept without guilt when your body needs a rest day. Rest days are just as important as active days, as they allow your body to recover and heal.

