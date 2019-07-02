Why These Elections in Greece Matter

Greeks will head to the polls on July 7 to vote in elections that are earlier than originally scheduled and…

Greeks will head to the polls on July 7 to vote in elections that are earlier than originally scheduled and the first national election since 2015.

The world will watch how the voting goes in the country that is considered the world’s cradle of democracy. Voters in Greece will choose a new parliament at a time when the economy is still struggling to recover from the government debt crisis.

[MORE: Greece Benefits from European Union Investment Program]

The country has received multiple bailouts from other eurozone member states and the International Monetary Fund and its economy has endured the longest recession of any advanced capitalist economy, according to Chatham House, overtaking the Great Depression in the United States.

Local polls show the main opposition party may take power: “Greece’s main opposition New Democracy (ND) is leading governing SYRIZA by 8.8 percent in a poll released by Star TV,” according to the GreekReporter.com. “The MRB poll shows ND at 30.9 percent followed by SYRIZA at 22.1 percent.”

[MORE: Women Are Still Underrepresented in Parliaments Around The World]

Yet uncertainty still surrounds these elections. Unemployment a recovery from a near-decadelong economic crisis will be top issues. Here’s a look at why these elections matter:

— The country’s young adults who are coming of age during a prolonged economic crisis are increasingly frustrated with local politics. And they are turning conservative while also looking to leave the country, according to the BBC. The country’s youth unemployment rate is at almost 40%, and up to 400,000 graduates left since 2010.

— The leader of the opposition New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom polls show as the potential winner, is betting his program to lower taxes and increase privatization of public services will appeal to Greeks. He also intends to renegotiate a deal with Greece’s creditors in order to make more money be reinvested in the country, the BBC reports.

— Opinion polls also suggest that Sunday’s election may not produce a clear-cut winner, although the odds are in favor of Mitsotakis. “The 51-year politician, priming himself to lead Greece for the next four years, wants to breathe new life into the economy and shed the country’s image as Europe’s problem child after three bailouts since 2010,” Reuters reported.

In June, Greece’s president decided to dissolve parliament and schedule elections that the prime minister had called after he was defeated in the European parliamentary polls. New Democracy beat the ruling leftist Syriza party by 9.5 points in the May European elections.

The country’s prime minister had called these elections four months before the end of his term, after the

Syriza rose to power six years ago riding an anti-austerity platform, Reuters reported. But it faced a public backlash after imposing cutbacks to programs, the result of receiving a third bailout in 2015. Public approval of the party also fell after the government agreed to a resolution to a name dispute with North Macedonia.

More from U.S. News

Women Are Still Underrepresented in Parliaments Around The World

Greece Benefits from European Union Investment Program

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Why These Elections in Greece Matter originally appeared on usnews.com