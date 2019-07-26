Why Jrink’s creator turned down an offer — and what she’s concocting next

Shizu Okusa had a lot to think about. Just months after launching Apothekary — the herbal supplement brand she owns…

Just months after launching Apothekary — the herbal supplement brand she owns alongside homegrown juice company Jrink — the D.C. entrepreneur was approached by a supposed investor. He ran a national juice company with multiple locations in another market. And he wanted to buy her juice business.

She declined.

“We felt like we wanted to continue to go on ourselves and pursue the organic growth strategy,” she said, adding: “It’s nice to know that you’re going in the right direction.”

That was soon after infant brand Apothekary closed a $700,000 seed round, to get the word out about the seller of herbs, spices and teas as replacements for quick-fix pharmaceuticals. Now Okusa’s looking to its next phase, still as an independent company comprising Apothekary and Jrink under parent Wellthy & Co. That includes a roughly $2 million Series A round slated to start this fall.

That new funding would fuel product development, help hire…