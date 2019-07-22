Why Is My Kid Gaining Weight This Summer?

The good old summertime consists of kids playing outside, splashing in the pool, drinking lots of water and snacking on…

The good old summertime consists of kids playing outside, splashing in the pool, drinking lots of water and snacking on fresh, in-season foods. At least that’s what we might envision when we think of summer fun. But in fact, many studies over the past decade have found that the prevalence of overweight and obesity increases over the summer months.

Why Causes Summer Weight Gain?

Studies hypothesize that a big cause of increased summer weight gain comes down to lack of structure. And from what I’ve experienced through conversations with families, I agree. When kids are home all day, they have more access to food. Idle time can lead to boredom, and if they’re bored, kids are more inclined to snack. Depending on the set up caregivers have, free access to food can easily add up to excess body weight. In addition to the lack of structure, teens at home alone may spend their entire days playing video games and not getting any physical activity. This is a variation from school, where they at least have to get up and be active during the day. It’s also notable that kids often have a more erratic sleep schedule over the summer. More waking hours translates to more opportunity for eating, which can lead to over-consumption

What Can You Do to Keep Your Kids Healthy Over the Summer?

Keep a set food schedule. During the school year, kids are typically on a schedule without free access to snacks. It’s important to continue this in the summer. Serve three meals and one to two snacks throughout the day, and make sure kids know when to expect this. Consistency will not only help keep them on track, but eating in regular intervals can keep them full and keep their blood sugar levels stable.

Have a regular bed time. Sleep plays an integral role in hunger cues and making decisions about food. It is important that kids still get enough hours of sleep at night — anywhere from seven to 10 hours depending on their age. Keep electronics out of the bedroom, and try to have a night-time routine that helps them wind down from all the day-time activities.

Avoid idle time. Working parents may not be around all day, but that doesn’t mean that kids can’t still have some organized fun. Plan sports or activities for the kids. Perhaps they can attend a summer camp. Give them a list of tasks to complete during the day, which can also lead to a sense of accomplishment. And don’t be afraid of enrichment activities at home. Have them work on a school workbook or challenge their sibling to see who can read more books.

Serve fresh fruits and vegetables often. There is no better time than the summer for fresh foods with high water content. If you have frequent access to fruits and veggies, there’s a better chance that the little ones will gobble them up. Work to make them visually appealing. Serve raw veggie sticks with a fun dip in a mason jar or another portable container so they can eat outdoors. Try fruit kabobs with Greek yogurt for dipping. Play with a variety of summer salads, and let the kids make the dressing.

Make hydration a priority. If you have an active kid (woohoo!) it’s even more important that they increase their water intake in the summer months. When kids are on the go, they often forget to stop and drink. On the other hand, I also find that kids who are watching TV all day also forget to drink water. It’s important to keep them hydrated. When kids get dehydrated, it can be confused for hunger, and they may want to snack more throughout the day. Remember to avoid all sugar-sweetened beverages. Kids don’t even needs sports drinks unless they’re exercising intensely for more than one hour. Try making your own flavored water with fruits and herbs, and serve it in fun cups and straws.

