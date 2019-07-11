Music With Friends comes to town with three-concert slate

Daring Washingtonians fond of live music might want to add this to their to-do list: An exclusive concert series called…

Daring Washingtonians fond of live music might want to add this to their to-do list: An exclusive concert series called Music With Friends is coming to town promising to provide members three surprise performances from big-name acts.

Already in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston, Music With Friends comes to D.C. with hopes of attracting excitement-seeking music lovers, business owners and corporate entities looking to reward top performers or entertain clientele, according to spokesperson Sharon Wright.

What makes Music With Friends different? The element of surprise. While members can vote on who they want performers to be, the choice of artist is ultimately up to the Music With Friends team — announced at least 90 days before the event.

The events will be held at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Sidney Harman Hall on F Street NW, across from Capital One Arena. The venue has 760 seats, but all concerts will be capped at 600 to maintain a sense of intimacy.

