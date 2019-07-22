Whitetail, Liberty and Roundtop trading hands as Peak Resorts agrees to acquisition deal

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is acquiring Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS), the owner of 17 U.S. ski areas —…

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is acquiring Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS), the owner of 17 U.S. ski areas — including three resorts popular among D.C.-area skiers.

Broomfield, Colorado-based Vail Resorts will purchase Wildwood, Missouri-based Peak for $11 per share, or an estimated $264 million. The transaction is expected to close this fall.

Peak’s holdings include Pennsylvania skiing areas Liberty Mountain Resort in Fairfield, Whitetail Resort in Mercersburg and Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry. All are within a three-hour drive of downtown D.C.

Other resorts trading hands in the transaction include: Mount Shaw in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire; Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River Mountain in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana.

Vail Resorts said it plans to retain the “vast majority”…