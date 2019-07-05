Where to start your cybersecurity process

A sound cybersecurity system starts with having a good game plan to execute. Here are tips from three industry experts…

A sound cybersecurity system starts with having a good game plan to execute. Here are tips from three industry experts on where that process should begin.

“It really starts by understanding and analyzing what it is your business is going to be doing online or with technology, and making sure that you’re building protections out against those … crown jewels of your business.”

— Michael Kaiser, cybersecurity consultant, former executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance

“Start with having a good backup strategy, because when you’re backing up your data in a variety of ways — physical backups in more than one location, a cloud backup — that means that should something happen … you can recover quickly.”

— Marian Merritt, lead for industry engagement, National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education

“Try to leverage larger platforms. For instance, look at one of the big email platforms, like Office 365 or Gmail … where you can leverage…