Our 2019 40 Under 40 honorees tell us where they’ll be in five years

They’re attorneys and executives, advocates and chefs, IT specialists and entrepreneurs. They’re in government contracting and real estate and health care.

They’re the Washington Business Journal’s 2019 class of 40 Under 40 honorees.

We honored them at a reception held July 18 at Rosslyn’s towering Central Place building, with expansive views of D.C. and its monuments. You can see photos of the event in Friday’s issue of the print paper and read all about them in their profiles here.

But one thing that didn’t make it into print? What they expect to be doing in 2024.

These 40 youngsters may have already made a successful name for themselves in their fields — but where do they see themselves in five years? Some advancing causes, others growing their families, still others in the middle of the ocean. Click through the gallery above to get their answers.