When to Add Bonds to Your Portfolio

While the addition of bonds to a retirement portfolio can add income, diversification and lower volatility, financial experts disagree on when to start allocating money to this type of asset.

Fixed-income securities are often incorporated into a portfolio because these assets produce steady income for investors, which is crucial for people who are planning to retire soon or in retirement.

While age remains a major factor when investors consider adding fixed income to their mix of assets, the amount of risk is also another consideration.

Lowering the amount of risk and volatility in a portfolio also means an investor could miss out on gains from the stock market.

“It’s an old adage that the closer to retirement you are the more you want to be weighted toward bonds, but keep in mind you’re giving up potential equity returns,” says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial, a New York-based brokerage company. “For those spooked by stomach-churning market moves, a higher allocation to fixed income could be appropriate.”

Here are few things to know about adding bonds to your portfolio:

— It’s not suited for younger investors.

— Investors should rethink a conservative approach.

— Focus on quality.

— Know the type of bond that you’re adding to your account.

Not Suited for Younger Investors

Younger investors, including millennials and Generation Y, should hold off on adding bonds because it will lower their returns, says Ron McCoy, CEO of Freedom Capital Advisors.

“I don’t recommend younger investors buy bonds, since their time horizon is much farther out, plus the S&P 500 has historically outperformed bonds,” he says.

High-quality bonds typically “will and should play a buffering role” in any well-diversified portfolio, Loewengart says.

Bonds have a low correlation with equities. When the stock market goes down, the bond market typically moves in the reverse direction.

Fixed income continues to serve a “traditional role as a safe haven during periods of equity market volatility,” Loewengart adds.

Rethink a Conservative Approach

While many financial experts and investors fall back to the customary equation of allocating 40% of a portfolio in bonds, that strategy is no longer valid, says Scott Puritz, managing director of Rebalance.

“A generation ago the protocol of 60% stocks and 40% bonds was pretty much industry standard,” he says. “These days, that formula is not just outdated, but dangerous.”

The longevity of people has risen due to modern medicine, resulting in investors spending more than a decade in retirement.

“Living in a historically low-interest world with low-bond yields means that bond-heavy portfolios mean investors are at greater risk of running out of savings as they age,” Puritz says.

Instead of a conservative approach, the best practice for investors in their 20s, 30s and 40s is to allocate 10% of their money to bond holdings, rising to 20% for people in their 50s and 30% in their 60s, he says.

Even though yields in bonds have declined, including them as a portion of a diversified portfolio makes sense for most investors, especially those who are in or near retirement, McCoy says.

The recent rally in bonds has dropped the 10-year Treasury yield to about 2%. Finding yield during this market cycle can be difficult but “not impossible if investors know where to look,” he says.

Investors should remain on the shorter end of the curve, maybe bonds that mature in seven years or less and avoid bond funds that use leverage, McCoy says.

Focus on Quality

“Think short and focus on quality and be willing to accept a little less in return for extra safety,” he says. “Stick with higher rated bonds that are at or near investment grade [BBB- and up] if you are more risk adverse.”

Timing the market remains a fool’s errand, experts say.

It’s tempting when there are trade disputes, inflation increases, extreme volatility in the market and interest rates are declining, but establishing a diversified portfolio and remaining with it is key, Loewengart says.

“First and foremost, allocations should fundamentally be based more on your time horizon and risk tolerance than what is happening in the market day in and day out,” he says.

Although there are instances when investors are tempted to “flee for the exits when the markets go south or “even those who have an iron constitution but would like to limit price fluctuations,” increasing bond allocations can be a strategy.

“During those times of extreme market volatility, it could be appropriate to increase fixed-income exposure to help mitigate some of those portfolio swings,” Loewengart says.

Know the Type of Bond You’re Adding

Not all bonds are created equally and corporate bonds are considered riskier than municipal bonds. Corporate bonds have a higher rate of default because a company could miss earnings for several quarters and incur large losses, impacting its profitability.

Municipal bonds are safer because the debt is being lent to a state, county or municipality and the debt is backed by the full faith and credit of the government, he says.

Corporate bonds can vary in risk from typically super-steady utility bonds to highly volatile, high-interest junk bonds, Loewengart says. Many of these bonds are callable, meaning that it can be called in by the issuing company and redeemed on a fixed date.

“The company pays back your principal along with accrued interest, plus an additional amount for calling the bond before maturity,” he says. “Investors need to weigh the risk and reward.”

One advantage of municipal municipal bonds is it’s free from federal taxations and some may be completely tax free if the investor is a resident of the state, county or municipality of issuance.

“Though municipal bonds generally offer lower interest payments compared with taxable bonds, their overall return may be higher because of their tax-reduced or tax-free status,” Loewengart says.

It’s important to consider the type of bonds that you add in your account, depending on if you have a taxable or retirement account, says Alex Chalekian, CEO of Lake Avenue Financial.

“We prefer purchasing municipal bonds inside of a nonretirement account and taxable bonds inside of a retirement account,” he says. “I’ve been a big fan of municipal bonds because of the tax-exempt income they may provide. The tax-equivalent yield that a taxable bond would have to produce based on a person’s tax bracket would have to be pretty high in order to be on par with many municipal bonds that are trading today.”

Selecting bonds can be as difficult as choosing stocks, but investing in a bond fund can eliminate the heavy lifting.

“Spreading the wealth amongst funds can also help with diversification,” Loewengart says. “Another popular investment strategy is bond laddering and is used to diversify a portfolio of fixed-income securities by purchasing bonds with staggered maturities. While building your own bond ladder requires discipline, a bond fund with a similar strategy can take away all that legwork.”

