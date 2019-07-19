What’s next for Riverdale Park Station? New apartments and refurbished retail trolley.

Calvin Cafritz Enterprises just started work on the first apartments at its Riverdale Park Station project in Prince George’s County,…

Calvin Cafritz Enterprises just started work on the first apartments at its Riverdale Park Station project in Prince George’s County, and it’s already getting ready for what’s next.

The Prince George’s County Planning Board is scheduled July 25 to review a detailed site plan application for two additional seven-story buildings totaling 632 units, including 195 age-restricted units, plus 450 square feet for restaurant or retail use — to be located in a refurbished, freestanding trolley car.

The buildings are slated for a future phase and a timeline was not immediately available.

Riverdale Park Station is home to Prince George’s only Whole Foods Market. The first 229 apartments there, in the Residences at Riverdale Park Station at 4650 Van Buren St., are slated for completion in the second quarter of 2020.

At buildout, the 36-acre development is expected to have 119 townhouses, 850 multifamily units, 160,000 square feet of retail, 20,000 square feet of office and a 120-key…