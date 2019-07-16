What You Need to Know About Florida Landlord-Tenant Law

Whether you've lived in Florida your entire life or are hoping to move there soon, you probably already know that it's growing in population -- and fast. The Sunshine State has over 21 million people and grew by 13.3% from April 2010 to July 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But with so many people moving to the state, that can make the rental market competitive for renters and a boon for landlords. As the population of Florida continues to rise, new housing isn't being built fast enough, and rents are rising fast as a result. For example, rental property information company Apartment List's 2018 Cost Burden Report found that 62.7% of Miami's renters are cost burdened, meaning they're required to spend more than 30% of their income on rent. "Florida actually has the highest share of cost-burdened renters of any state," says Igor Popov, chief economist for Apartment List. As the rental market in Florida continues to be squeezed, both tenants and landlords should pay attention to laws set in place to dictate landlord-tenant relations. Tenants should keep a close eye on ensuring they're not treated unfairly, and landlords should follow necessary protocol before they get overeager about the potential to raise rent. The rights and responsibilities of both tenants and landlords are established under Chapter 83, Part II of the Florida Statutes, which is designated as the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act. Whether you're a landlord or tenant in Florida, you should be aware of…

Whether you’ve lived in Florida your entire life or are hoping to move there soon, you probably already know that it’s growing in population — and fast. The Sunshine State has over 21 million people and grew by 13.3% from April 2010 to July 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But with so many people moving to the state, that can make the rental market competitive for renters and a boon for landlords. As the population of Florida continues to rise, new housing isn’t being built fast enough, and rents are rising fast as a result. For example, rental property information company Apartment List’s 2018 Cost Burden Report found that 62.7% of Miami’s renters are cost burdened, meaning they’re required to spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

“Florida actually has the highest share of cost-burdened renters of any state,” says Igor Popov, chief economist for Apartment List.

As the rental market in Florida continues to be squeezed, both tenants and landlords should pay attention to laws set in place to dictate landlord-tenant relations. Tenants should keep a close eye on ensuring they’re not treated unfairly, and landlords should follow necessary protocol before they get overeager about the potential to raise rent.

The rights and responsibilities of both tenants and landlords are established under Chapter 83, Part II of the Florida Statutes, which is designated as the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act. Whether you’re a landlord or tenant in Florida, you should be aware of what’s expected of you, and what you can expect from the other party.

Written and Unwritten Leases

Under Florida law, a week-to-week, month-to-month, quarter-to-quarter or year-to-year lease can be established both in written or unwritten form. In either case, both the landlord and tenant must follow all other laws regarding notice to terminate the lease, paying rent and maintaining livable conditions at the property.

While an unwritten lease can be legal, you should always pursue a written agreement. This way, should a problem or dispute arise, you have written documentation regarding the terms of the lease.

The most common type of lease you can expect in Florida is a one-year lease, says John R. Ginn, an attorney and shareholder at Ginn & Patrou, P.A., a law firm operating in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida, which specializes in evictions and real estate, among other areas.

“At the end of the year, both parties have to agree to renew (the lease),” Ginn says.

When either the landlord or tenant wishes to end tenancy of the home at will, notice must be given. The length of time for advance notice is based on the type of lease in place. For a standard yearly lease, three months’ notice prior to the end of the lease term is required. A quarterly lease requires 45 days’ notice prior to the end of the quarter, 15 days before the end of the month for a month-to-month lease and seven days’ notice is needed for a week-to-week lease.

Security Deposit

When a tenant moves out of a property, Florida landlords have 15 days from the point of vacancy to return the security deposit in full to the tenant, or otherwise provide an itemized list of necessary deductions, along with the remainder of the security deposit.

Paying Rent

Florida law stipulates that tenants must pay rent and do so on time, based on the terms of the lease. In Ginn’s experience, nonpayment of rent is the leading cause for landlords in Florida to pursue eviction. “As long as the tenant is paying the rent, the landlord will let a lot of things slide,” he says.

There are some circumstances in which a tenant may legally withhold rent, when the landlord fails to maintain the property in a livable condition like repairing broken plumbing or mitigating mold growth on the walls. The tenant must give written notice seven days in advance of withholding rent, however, which serves as a period of time that the landlord can right the issue.

Condition of Property

Like in every state, Florida requires that all landlords maintain livable conditions in each rental property. Doors and windows must work properly and be able to lock, pest infestations must be mitigated and all rental properties must comply with health, building and safety codes, which may differ from city to city or county to county. The landlord is also responsible for paying to ensure the property is livable, so if a new tenant moves in and discovers the bedroom window doesn’t lock, he or she can’t be charged for that repair.

At no point is a landlord allowed to turn off utilities to a rental property, even if the tenant has failed to pay the bills. Instead, nonpayment of utility bills can serve as grounds for eviction.

Eviction and Removal of Tenant

A landlord may only pursue eviction if a tenant has violated the terms of lease. If the tenant has failed to pay rent, the landlord must give three days for the tenant to pay rent in full. A landlord is not legally required to accept partial payment of rent to keep the tenant in place, but he or she may choose to do so based on a payment agreement struck with the tenant or simply to help the tenant out.

In a situation where the tenant has violated the lease in some other way — causing damage to the property, for example — the landlord must give seven days to remedy the rental agreement violation.

After either of these periods, the landlord may sue for eviction. Once the tenant is served papers, he or she has five days to formally dispute the eviction. If no response is given from the tenant to the court, eviction may occur. “Once that five days runs, then the landlord can get a default ruling,” Ginn says. The default ruling is in favor of the landlord for eviction, in these cases.

Other than not paying rent, Ginn says another common cause for landlords to pursue eviction is unauthorized guests on the property. Typically this happens when additional people are living at the property full-time while not included in the lease, which cause greater wear and tear to the home.

Princeton University’s Eviction Lab reports that Florida had an eviction rate of 2.53% in 2016, equivalent to 71,615 formal evictions. The eviction rate is slightly above the national average and calculates to 195.67 evictions per day in the Sunshine State.

Of course, the reported eviction rate doesn’t include the situations where a tenant is threatened with eviction or forced out without going through the court system.

When the court finds in favor of the tenant, denying eviction, Ginn says the most common reason is due to the fact that the landlord did not properly follow the rules when providing notice to the tenant. Notice periods cannot include weekend days, court holidays or the day the notice was given to the tenant. Additionally, the court could find in the tenant’s favor if there’s sufficient evidence that the landlord is seeking eviction in retaliation for things that tenant has done that don’t violate the lease.

In the Eviction Lab’s list of top evicting cities in the U.S., Jacksonville is the highest Florida city on the list, ranking 34th, with an eviction rate of 5.34%.

As is the case in all other states, landlords in Florida are never permitted to physically remove a tenant or belongings from a rental property following eviction. The local sheriff’s department must conduct the removal of evicted tenants and their belongings.

As Florida’s population continues to rise and competition among renters grows along with it, knowledge of the legal system — and the rights and responsibilities on the part of both the renter and landlord — become even more important. As Popov notes, landlords eager to raise rent need to make sure there’s not “excessive pressure put on the tenant” in order to try to find a wealthier renter.

Conversely, tenants should be diligent about following a lease agreement precisely. A landlord who knows there are eager renters on the market is less likely to forgive nonpayment of rent or a lease violation than one who knows the property will sit vacant.

