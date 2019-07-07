What to Watch in the World, Week of July 8

Monday, July 8: Talks Resume Over Venezuela Negotiations resumed on Monday between the government in Venezuela and the opposition group.…

Monday, July 8: Talks Resume Over Venezuela

Negotiations resumed on Monday between the government in Venezuela and the opposition group. The talks are held in Barbados and are mediated by Norway, which hosted a previous meeting in Oslo between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

According to Norway’s Foreign Ministry, negotiations are meant to put an end to Venezuela’s political deadlock. Guaido also announced he will push for Venezuela to rejoin the Inter-American Defense Treaty.

MORE: Russia Denies Trump’s Claim of Withdrawal From Venezuela

Tuesday, July 9: Emir of Qatar Visits the U.S.

Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on July 9. The visit’s purpose is to discuss economic and security ties, as well as counterterrorism issues.

In June the White House announced that this official visit will look into economic and security ties as well as counterrorism issues. “The visit will build on the longstanding partnership between the United States and Qatar and further strengthen our already substantial economic and security ties,” read a White House statement about the visit, in June.

Thursday, July 11: World Population Day

The United Nation observes a day aimed at raising awareness about the urgency and importance of population issues. The U.N. established World Population Day in 1989.

This year’s observance will call for “global attention to the unfinished business of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development,” U.N. officials said in a statement. “Twenty-five years have passed since that landmark conference, where 179 governments recognized that reproductive health and gender equality are essential for achieving sustainable development.”

Thursday, July 11: Taiwanese President Visits Allies

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen leaves for a 12-day visit to four Caribbean allies. The trip will also include a four-day stop in the United States. Tsai will visit in Haiti, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia.

Her U.S. visit will stop in two U.S. cities, most likely New York and Denver, according to Taiwanese news outlets cited by the South China Morning Post.

MORE: Taiwan Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

July 1-July 26: U.N. Rights Panel Meets

The 126th session of the U.N. Human Rights Committee meets for a second week in Geneva, Switzerland. The series of meetings started on July 1 and will end July 26. The committee monitors how effectively countries implement the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the agency said in a statement. Countries under review during this session include Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Netherlands, Nigeria, Paraguay and Tajikistan.

MORE: U.N. Rights Chief ‘Appalled’ by Conditions in U.S. for Migrants

Coming Up This Week

1. Talks about Venezuela resume in Barbados.

2. Qatar’s Emir visits the United States.

3. People around the world observe World Population Day.

4. Taiwan’s president goes on an ally-tour in the Caribbean and stops in the U.S.

5. The U.N. Human Rights Committee reunites in Geneva.

More from U.S. News

Infant Deaths Rise in Venezuela, Study Shows

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Venezuelans Abroad Face Painful Choices About Returning Home

What to Watch in the World, Week of July 8 originally appeared on usnews.com