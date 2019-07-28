What to Watch in the World, Week of July 29

July 29-Aug. 1: A Big Week for Central Banks Central banks in three of the world’s largest economies are expected…

July 29-Aug. 1: A Big Week for Central Banks

Central banks in three of the world’s largest economies are expected to release monetary policy decisions this week. On July 29-30, officials at the Bank of Japan are expected to maintain its current monetary policy.

On July 31, officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve may lower interest rates for the first time in a decade, a sign of a possible slowing of the U.S. economy. And with a no-deal Brexit looming in the United Kingdom, the Bank of England will meet on Aug. 1 to decide how to help the economy. Earlier in July, British policymakers warned that a no-deal Brexit could expose the country to interest rates at a record low level of almost zero.

MORE: 10 Most Economically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

July 30: World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

On Tuesday, July 30, the United Nations puts the spotlight on human trafficking by observing the annual World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Since 2003 the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime has collected information on about 225,000 victims of trafficking worldwide.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department, in its 2019 Trafficking in Persons report, lists 18 countries as Tier 3, the lowest classification for countries that “do not fully meet the Trafficking Victims Protection Act’s minimum standards and are not making significant efforts to do so.”

MORE: America’s Outsized Role in Human Trafficking

July 30: New King in Malaysia

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will be officially installed as the Malaysia‘s 16th king. He was named as the country’s new ruler in January under a unique rotating monarchy system after Sultan Muhammad V abdicated unexpectedly.

MORE: Countries With Monarchies

July 30-31: China-U.S. Trade Talks

Trade negotiators from the United States and China will meet this week for two days of talks with the aim of ending the tariff war between the two countries. Expectations for real progress at the meetings in Singapore are low so observers will be watching for any goodwill gestures and set a pathway for future talks.

MORE: China Values Free Trade Slightly More Than the U.S.

July 31: Power Handover Anniversary in Cuba

On this day, in 2006, Cubans saw a glimpse of a possible political reform for the first time since the 1959 revolution. An ailing Fidel Castro handed over power to his brother Raúl Castro. In 2008, he resigned from his duties and announced he would not seek re-election.

MORE: Cuba’s Dependence on Venezuela Leaves It Vulnerable

Coming Up This Week

1. A big week for central banks in major economies.

2. The U.N. pays tribute to victims of human trafficking

3. Malaysia sees a new king take seat.

4. U.S.-China trade talks resume in Singapore.

5. Cubans remember the start of presidential transfer of power.

More from U.S. News

The 10 Most Economically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

1 in 800 People in the United States May Be Living in Modern Slavery, Group Warns

The 25 Best Countries in the World

What to Watch in the World, Week of July 29 originally appeared on usnews.com