What to Watch in the World, Week of July 22

Trading begins in China on Monday, July 22, on a new stock market for high-tech companies playing a key role in development. The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market is modeled after the Nasdaq.

The stock market opening comes at a time when e-commerce giants such as Alibaba, JD.com or Baidu.com have raised billions of dollars on Wall Street, while smaller companies struggle with the high cost of foreign stock.

July 22: India Eyes the Moon

India‘s ambitions to become the fourth country to land on the moon returns on Monday, Ju;y 22. a week after it delayed the scheduled launch due to a technical snag. Officials at the Indian Space Research Organization hope the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first spacecraft to land on the moon’s south pole.

The spacecraft, which cost just under $150 million, consists of multiple piece of equipment: an orbiter, a lander and a six-wheeled rover. The spacecraft will take a slow, fuel-efficient journey to the moon, and is expected to touch down no earlier than Sept. 6, The New York Times reports.

July 23: Boris Johnson’s Moment

Boris Johnson is expected to win a vote for Conservative Party leadership in the United Kingdom when results of an inter-party vote are announced on Tuesday, July 23. Johnson has promised to take the country out of the European Union by Oct. 31, even if it means leaving the bloc without an agreement. Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to resign as early as Wednesday, July 24.

July 26-Aug. 11: Pan American Games

A summer of major international sports competitions extends on Friday, July 26, as the Pan American Games opens in Peru for three weeks of competition. The games, which draw athletes from across the Americas, first began in 1937 and beginning in 1951 has been held every four years in the year preceding the Summer Olympic Games.

The 2015 Pan American Games drew more than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries who competed in 36 sports. This year more than 6,700 athletes are expected to compete.

July 28: World Hepatitis Day

The World Health Organization is observing World Hepatitis Day on July 28 to raise awareness and increase international efforts to reduce the occurrence of the infection, the agency said in a statement. The U.N.’s global public health agency says 325 million people worldwide are living with hepatitis B or C, and $6 billion is needed annually to reach WHO’s target of eliminating the infection by 2010.

July 28 was chosen as an observance date because it coincides with the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who discovered hepatitis B virus. He also created a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.

