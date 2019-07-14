What to Watch in the World, Week of July 15

July 15: EU Ministers Discuss IranIn a bid to de-escalate growing international tensions, European Union ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Monday, July 15, to discuss Iran's uranium enrichment. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. last year from the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear program, with the aim of forcing Tehran into negotiations on stricter nuclear limits. The U.S. has since tightened sanctions to block Iran's oil exports and other benefits from the deal. Iran has responded by enriching uranium beyond set limit.The other co-signatories to the 2015 deal include China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.MORE: Countries Seen as the World's Most PowerfulJuly 15: World Youth Skills DayThe United Nations is observing World Youth Skills Day on Monday, July 15. This day is dedicated to the 1.2 billion young people age 15 to 24 years that make up for 16% of the global population. World Youth Skills Day is traditionally organized by the Permanent Missions of Portugal and Sri Lanka, together with UNESCO, the International Labor Organization, and the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth. This year the day will be focused on the mechanisms needed to operationalize lifelong learning.MORE: Top 10 Countries With a Skilled Labor ForceJuly 16: 15 Years of Millennium ParkPeople in Chicago have something to celebrate this upcoming week. July 16 marks the 15-year anniversary of the Millennium Park, considered one of the first and most ambitious architectural projects in the early 21st century…

Coming Up This Week

1. European leaders discuss Iran’s uranium enrichment.2. The U.N. observes World Youth Skills Day.

3. Chicago’s Millennium Park celebrates its 15th anniversary.

4. Slovaks mark the beginning of the “Velvet Divorce.”

5. The U.N. celebrates Nelson Mandela International Day.

