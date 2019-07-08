What to Know When Applying to Medical School With a Prior Acceptance

Medical school seats are highly coveted and getting an acceptance is becoming increasingly challenging. So it may be hard to imagine that some individuals who are accepted to medical school choose not to attend. While it is not common, some applicants turn down a medical school acceptance for a variety of reasons, ranging from extenuating family circumstances to a change of heart about pursuing the field.

For example, a few years ago, one student we worked with became involved in a serious romantic relationship during the application cycle. After he got accepted to medical school, he opted to turn down the offer because it meant being away from his significant other for an extended period of time. Another accepted individual decided that she wanted to take time to further pursue her outside interest in art before committing to a career in medicine.

[Read: Weigh 2 Options After a Safety Medical School Acceptance.]

Here are a few tips to consider if you think you may turn down an acceptance and then reapply to medical school:

-- Avoid the situation if possible.

-- Ask to defer.

-- Continue to make yourself a better candidate.

-- Explain why you did not accept the offer.

Avoid the situation if possible. Having to reapply to medical school with a prior acceptance can be messy. Medical schools may question if the accepted reapplicant is truly committed to medicine and may wonder whether he or she will turn down an acceptance again. These can work to the reapplicant's disadvantage.

If you are interested in outside pursuits, expect that unique circumstances may arise or anticipate other factors that may prevent you from starting medical school right away, hold off on applying.

In addition, only apply to medical schools that you are certain you would attend.

A few years ago, we worked with an applicant who received only one acceptance to a medical school he did not truly wish to attend. This put him in a challenging situation when he had to reapply as he had to explain himself thoroughly and make a compelling case for why he hadn't accepted the offer. He later shared that he chose to apply to that program just to "test his chances." Had he not applied to that medical school, there would be less for him to explain as a reapplicant without a prior acceptance.

[Read: 10 Actions That Hurt Your Medical School Chances.]

Ask to defer. Some medical schools allow applicants to defer their acceptance for one year. If you find yourself in a situation where you need time off to deal with personal issues or to pursue outside interests, ask the medical school if they would allow you to defer an acceptance. Many schools will give accepted students this option, especially if the reasons for the deferment are compelling.

Continue to make yourself a better candidate. Just because someone has been accepted to medical school once does not mean that he or she should not continue to work hard before reapplying. If anything, this type of reapplicant should go the extra mile to demonstrate to medical schools that he or she remains committed to the medical profession.

Individuals who find themselves in this situation should become further involved in clinical experiences, participate in research and serve the community in various ways. Showing a sustained interest in the science and service aspects of medicine will help alleviate concerns that admissions committees may have about a reapplicant's commitment to medicine.

[Read: Commitment a Key Theme for Medical School Applications.]

Explain why you did not accept the offer. When it comes time to reapply, it would be a good idea to explain why you turned down a previous acceptance. Make sure you thoroughly elaborate on what led to this decision. Be sincere and honest. Try to demonstrate that the circumstances leading to this decision have changed and that you will not repeat the same course of action.

One of our prior students turned down a medical school acceptance to finish a research project to which he was committed. When he reapplied to medical school, he made the case that his passion for academic medicine and medical research led him to this decision.

He also argued that when he had originally applied to medical school, he did not anticipate the research project taking so long. In addition, he had a supporting letter from his research adviser who reassured medical schools that the applicant was serious about becoming a medical doctor. He received more acceptances the second time around and was able to contribute to a few research publications that helped his resume.

The most important point that previously accepted reapplicants should remember is that turning down an acceptance could be construed as a lack of commitment to medicine. This is why it is smart to avoid a situation where you have to reapply after getting accepted.

However, if you find yourself in this situation, remember that there are ways to overcome this challenge. By continuing to demonstrate a commitment to medicine and providing an honest and compelling explanation, you can maximize your chances of getting accepted a second time around.

More from U.S. News

10 Medical Schools With the Lowest Acceptance Rates

How Many Medical Schools Should You Apply To?

How to Make Sure You Fulfill Medical School Requirements for Admission

What to Know When Applying to Medical School With a Prior Acceptance originally appeared on usnews.com