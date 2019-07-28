What to Expect From Student Loan Counseling

Student loan counseling is mandated by law for those who borrow federal loans to pay for college or graduate school.…

Student loan counseling is mandated by law for those who borrow federal loans to pay for college or graduate school. Yet each year, students graduate or leave school unaware of how much money they borrowed, or worse, that they have debt at all.

To more effectively educate students and temper overborrowing, legislators are considering additional student loan counseling requirements — a piece of the puzzle in addressing the nation’s overwhelming student loan debt.

This could be in the form of annual mandatory loan counseling, or more targeted counseling for students hitting certain financial milestones or who are exhibiting signs they may be at risk of making a financial misstep.

Student Loan Entrance and Exit Counseling

Currently, before a student’s first federal loan is disbursed, he or she must complete a one-time session of student loan entrance counseling. When the student leaves or graduates from school, he or she must then complete a one-time session of student loan exit counseling.

This counseling takes place online and can take upward of 20 to 30 minutes. Entrance counseling covers everything from what a direct loan is to what a student’s responsibilities are as a borrower.

Some borrowers may already have the option to receive increased student loan counseling. As part of an experimental U.S. Department of Education program announced in 2016, 51 colleges and universities launched more comprehensive and frequent loan counseling at their institutions for some students.

Nick Kilmer, director of the Money Education Center at Texas A&M University–College Station, says the experimental counseling program at his institution presents a stark contrast with the federally mandated counseling — and he’s already getting positive feedback from students who he says are hungry for this information and feel less stressed after receiving it.

“Entrance counseling by the Department of Education is massive. It covers so many concepts. If you’re a freshman taking out loans for the first time, it’s possibly far more information than you need. We’ve had parents tell us they just click through it,” Kilmer says. “We’re taking all of that information and breaking it up over those four years.”

Getting the Most Out of Student Loan Counseling

From Oct. 1, 2014, to Sept. 30, 2017, more than 4.9 million federal student loan borrowers entered repayment, according to the Department of Education; 10.8% of them defaulted on their loans, meaning they missed making payments for about nine months or longer. In light of that national default rate, as well as the growing outstanding student loan debt overall, Kilmer says students deserve more communication and guidance when they borrow money for college.

“They need the best information possible,” he says. “When we have these students who come, earn degrees, are experts in these fields, but aren’t financially successful, that’s on us.”

Rushing through student loan counseling or skipping parts of it can lead to poor financial decisions, experts say. And according to Brenda Hicks, director of financial aid at Southwestern College in Kansas, it’s important to take the training seriously.

“Loan counseling feels to a family like just another thing they have to do before they get the money. It is, but it can be so much more,” Hicks says. “The problem with it is it’s long and it’s boring information.”

Students can have seemingly a million things to think about when just starting college, so until counseling changes, she recommends incoming freshmen complete their loan counseling in the summer, when they can go through it slowly and talk it through with parents.

The Future of Student Loan Counseling

The experimental program at Texas A&M provides loan counseling to students throughout their college years so they receive the information they need when it can be most useful, Kilmer says. That or a similar model could be applied to student loan counseling at colleges nationwide, depending on the results of the Department of Education’s experimental program and whether Congress moves forward with related legislation.

Other possibilities for the future of student loan counseling include a more engaging process, one that is tailored to a student’s institution and to where a student is in their college experience, experts say. For example, during counseling a freshman would hear about maintaining satisfactory academic progress to avoid losing financial aid, while a senior would hear about federal student loan repayment plans. A student borrower might also expect to see counseling in the form of videos instead of pages of text, or counseling could involve in-person presentations and one-on-one sessions.

The future of federally mandated student loan counseling is unclear, but according to Megan Coval, vice president of policy and federal relations at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, students and families will likely see some type of a revamp.

The process may take years, but given the strong bipartisan support in Congress, she says, “I do think loan counseling and financial literacy broadly will be addressed.”

Experts say the overarching purpose of additional loan counseling is to better provide students with financial knowledge while not adding an unnecessary burden. At first, students may view additional counseling as just that.

“When they first realize they have to do the counseling, they aren’t happy about it,” Kilmer says. But by the end of counseling, students are asking him, “Next time I come in can I bring my mom, or can I bring my girlfriend or my boyfriend?” Kilmer says. “They really need to know this.”

