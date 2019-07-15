What Medical Schools Think of Online Course Credits

With the growing popularity of online undergraduate courses and degrees, prospective students have asked how medical schools view online courses. To find the answer to this question, I polled more than a dozen medical school colleagues, and nearly all reported that they did not accept online courses for the required sciences. Some schools do not accept even nonscience online courses. The only required science course exception I found was biochemistry, though its acceptance varied from school to school. Biochemistry does not have a laboratory requirement. Introduction to Biochemistry is usually one semester and all that is needed. Your medical school will add more detailed material during the first two years. [Read: Ask 6 Questions to Choose an Online Science Course.]While many schools reported that they did not accept online courses for the required sciences, there is a caveat: A few medical schools no longer have required courses. The Duke University School of Medicine is one such school, and it says on its website, "The choice of appropriate courses is the student's and should prepare them not only for the new MCATs but also broadly for the environment in which students will increasingly be expected to practice medicine." Thus, so long as your undergraduate university accepts online courses -- science or nonscience -- for credit, so will those medical schools. Nonrequired courses taken online are less important. If you have a few of these on your application and a stellar GPA from the school where you graduated, it's doubtful…

With the growing popularity of online undergraduate courses and degrees, prospective students have asked how medical schools view online courses.

To find the answer to this question, I polled more than a dozen medical school colleagues, and nearly all reported that they did not accept online courses for the required sciences. Some schools do not accept even nonscience online courses.

The only required science course exception I found was biochemistry, though its acceptance varied from school to school. Biochemistry does not have a laboratory requirement. Introduction to Biochemistry is usually one semester and all that is needed. Your medical school will add more detailed material during the first two years.

While many schools reported that they did not accept online courses for the required sciences, there is a caveat: A few medical schools no longer have required courses.

The Duke University School of Medicine is one such school, and it says on its website, “The choice of appropriate courses is the student’s and should prepare them not only for the new MCATs but also broadly for the environment in which students will increasingly be expected to practice medicine.” Thus, so long as your undergraduate university accepts online courses — science or nonscience — for credit, so will those medical schools.

Nonrequired courses taken online are less important. If you have a few of these on your application and a stellar GPA from the school where you graduated, it’s doubtful that anyone would be concerned. You simply took a course of interest.

Is a policy of not accepting online course credit for required courses fair to a student who might not have access to a course at the right time and place? Perhaps not, but knowing that you were in a classroom with peers taking a monitored test reassures medical school admissions committees that you completed your own work — something that is hard to guarantee when a course is taken online. And, yes, there have been examples when some applicants did not do their own work.

Another reason to take a class on campus rather than online is the connection that arises with others in the room. It is generally believed that we learn more when other individuals share their thoughts in a classroom. Most physicians want to improve their interpersonal relationships, and the classroom is an arena for prospective doctors to do that.

If you feel you have an excellent reason why you can’t take a required course in the classroom, write to the individual medical school admissions deans at schools you are considering and ask. Be sure to get permission before taking the online course so you don’t waste your time and money.

