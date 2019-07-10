What Investors Should Know Before a Downturn

Since the beginning of the year, economists and news anchors have warned investors that another recession is coming. But to date, this bull keeps on running. The stock market is up more than 25 percent since its December 2018 low point and the start of 2019 welcomed a red-hot IPO market. From Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) to Beyond Meat ( BYND), the opportunity to invest early in a potential winner can be extremely enticing. Investors who prefer a do-it-yourself approach in today's market, known as active investing, will jump on the opportunity to buy and sell individual stocks to exploit these profitable conditions. And why shouldn't they? When Apple ( AAPL) went public on Dec. 12, 1980, investors who purchased just 10 shares at the IPO price of $22 saw a 56,465% return on investment by Nov. 1, 2018. [See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]Here's the reality: No investment is a sure thing. Many investors who go with their gut instead of taking an objective approach to investing are disappointed in the long-run. If a bear market emerges from hibernation, investors may convince themselves it's the right time to buy low, so later they can sell high. But the odds of going at it alone -- and being successful -- don't always stand up. Working with a financial advisor can help. Investors can look for a certified financial planner (CFP) professional who has been rigorously trained, accrued significant experience and committed to putting clients' interests…

Since the beginning of the year, economists and news anchors have warned investors that another recession is coming.

But to date, this bull keeps on running. The stock market is up more than 25 percent since its December 2018 low point and the start of 2019 welcomed a red-hot IPO market. From Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) to Beyond Meat ( BYND), the opportunity to invest early in a potential winner can be extremely enticing.

Investors who prefer a do-it-yourself approach in today’s market, known as active investing, will jump on the opportunity to buy and sell individual stocks to exploit these profitable conditions. And why shouldn’t they? When Apple ( AAPL) went public on Dec. 12, 1980, investors who purchased just 10 shares at the IPO price of $22 saw a 56,465% return on investment by Nov. 1, 2018.

Here’s the reality: No investment is a sure thing. Many investors who go with their gut instead of taking an objective approach to investing are disappointed in the long-run.

If a bear market emerges from hibernation, investors may convince themselves it’s the right time to buy low, so later they can sell high. But the odds of going at it alone — and being successful — don’t always stand up. Working with a financial advisor can help.

Investors can look for a certified financial planner (CFP) professional who has been rigorously trained, accrued significant experience and committed to putting clients’ interests first under a fiduciary standard. CFP professionals can help investors develop a diversified portfolio, which is critical to making it through a down market.

Much like any hiring process, consider this three-step approach to find the right financial advisor who will work with you across market cycles to develop a financial plan and investment strategy that puts you on track to meet your financial and lifestyle goals.

Conduct your own “R&D” process. Before contacting a prospective financial planner, take the time to research advisors in your area and generate a list of potential candidates. Confirm which credentials the financial planner holds and vet them through the resources available to you online.

If the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) oversees the advisor’s business, you can use FINRA’s BrokerCheck website to check their licenses. If the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversees their business, you can check both the advisor and the firm they work for through the SEC Investment Advisor search feature on its website. To double check the status of a financial planner’s CFP certification, you can use the CFP Board’s website “Verify a CFP Professional” tool.

A financial planner needs to be up-to-date with the latest developments in the field. CFP professionals are required to expand their knowledge through continuing education courses. If the financial planner you’re evaluating cannot answer how they stay current on trends and developments, look for a new candidate.

Confirm they are a fiduciary and offer comprehensive financial planning. When contacting prospective financial planners, ask them whether they will commit to acting as a fiduciary throughout the engagement and about their approach to comprehensive financial planning.

Your financial planner should make a commitment to putting your interests first; not all financial professionals are required to do so.

A financial advisor who is held to a fiduciary standard always commits to acting in your interest when providing financial advice. Other advisors not held to a fiduciary standard can offer advice as long it is considered “suitable,” but that advice may not be the best option for your specific situation.

Equally important, a comprehensive financial plan is a blueprint for your financial future. Any financial planner you choose to work with should have the necessary skills to help you develop a plan that considers your goals and your total financial picture — from taxes to cash flow, income strategies, asset preservation and insurance planning.

Determine “culture fit.” Make sure the financial planner’s values align with yours. Each advisor has their own approach to financial planning. Ask about their methods — are they cautious or aggressive? Does their investment philosophy match yours?

Over the course of their careers, many financial planners develop specialties. These may include tax strategy, cash flow management, debt management, estate planning and retirement planning. Have a conversation to see if their areas of expertise are a good fit for your goals.

In the end, no matter how your financial planner works, the focus should always be on you — the client. Talk to your prospective financial planner about what your relationship would look like. For example, will you work directly with the financial planner or through a team of support staff? How will they communicate with you and how often?

Don’t wait for another recession to get started. No one can predict market conditions with certainty. Across bull and bear cycles, the best way to achieve your financial goals is to have a plan in place with a financial advisor whose values match your own.

Don’t cut corners during the vetting process. Remember to do your research and interview a few candidates before deciding whom to trust with your financial future. To start a search for a financial planner in your area, use the “Find Your CFP Professional” tool on LetsMakeAPlan.org.

