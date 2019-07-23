What Happened to the Federal Perkins Loan?

The federal Perkins loan was an appealing option for undergraduate and graduate students who showed exceptional financial need when looking…

The federal Perkins loan was an appealing option for undergraduate and graduate students who showed exceptional financial need when looking to pay for school. But as of Sept. 30, 2017, new Perkins loans are no longer available. They featured a fixed 5% interest rate and, at nine months, a longer grace period than other student loans. What made them particularly unique is that the schools that participated in the program would provide a portion of the loan and the borrower would typically repay the school directly.

Here’s what to know about the Perkins loan program and what its expiration means for borrowers.

What Is a Perkins Loan?

A Perkins loan is a need-based student loan that had a fixed interest rate of 5% on a 10-year repayment period. The Perkins loan was subsidized by the federal government, which meant interest did not accrue during the nine-month grace period associated with the loan. Borrowers could choose to start repaying the loan on the 10th month after they graduated, withdrew or dropped out from their school, or fell below half-time student status.

There are two important differences between the Perkins loan and other federal student loans. First, the money for Perkins came primarily from the government, but there were approximately 1,700 schools that would contribute a portion as well. The schools would send their borrowers a check for the loaned funds, or simply credit their accounts, typically in two installments throughout the academic year.

The other difference? Perkins loans were typically repaid to the school or a servicer that worked with the school, as opposed to the dozen federal student loan servicers that act as a go-between for borrowers and the Department of Education.

Who Was Eligible for Perkins Loans?

Undergraduate and graduate students who demonstrated exceptional financial hardship were eligible for the Perkins loan until Sept. 30, 2017. As with other forms of federal financial aid, students needed to first fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Undergrad borrowers were limited to $5,500 per year, with a cumulative limit of $27,500. Graduate students were allowed $8,000 per year with a total limit of $60,000, including any undergraduate Perkins loan debt.

Why Did the Federal Perkins Loan Program Expire?

Due to budgetary issues, the federal government started to phase out the Perkins loan in 2015, but later extended the program until 2017 in the hope that a more permanent solution would be created.

Those who were in favor of letting the Perkins loan program expire hoped to simplify and centralize federal student loans, while those who wanted to keep it were concerned about preserving low-cost options for the neediest borrowers.

Congress failed to renew the Perkins loan program, resulting in its official demise on Sept. 30, 2017. Final loan disbursements were allowed through June 30, 2018.

Perkins Loan Discharge, Forgiveness and Cancellation

If you’re looking to have your Perkins loans forgiven, canceled or discharged, you may have options, but only if you’re not in default. For most federal student loans, you’re in default if you haven’t made full payments on your loans for at least 270 days; per the Department of Education, in the case of Perkins, “the holder of the loan may declare the loan to be in default if you don’t make any scheduled payment by the due date.”

If you’re simply having a hard time repaying your Perkins loan, you could be eligible for deferment or forbearance, which allow you to temporarily stop making payments or reduce your monthly payment amount.

If you’re a borrower enrolled at least half time in a graduate school and you’re not in default, you could opt to defer repayment of your loans. Remember, the loan is subsidized by the government, so it will pay the interest that accrues during periods of deferment. Your school’s financial aid department will be your best resource if you’re considering this course of action.

Loan discharge. Your Perkins loan can be discharged for several reasons, which means you’re no longer obligated to pay it back. Those reasons include death; total and permanent disability; if a school closed before a student could complete his or her program of study, as long as the loans were received on or after Jan. 1, 1986; or in some rare instances, bankruptcy.

Perkins loan teacher cancellation. You could qualify for 100% cancellation of your Perkins loans if you have worked full time in a public or nonprofit elementary or secondary school system as a teacher serving students from low-income families; as a special education teacher (including early special education, such as infants and toddlers, or children with disabilities); or as a teacher in the fields of mathematics, science, foreign languages, bilingual education or any field determined by a state to have a shortage of qualified teachers.

There are many more specific requirements for teachers to receive Perkins loan cancellation, so be sure to read the details on the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid website.

Employment or volunteer service cancellation. There are several other occupations and volunteer services that also qualify for Perkins loan cancellation. Many of these are eligible for 100% cancellation after five years of qualifying service:

— Early childhood education provider.

— Employee at a child or family services agency.

— Faculty member at a tribal college or university.

— Firefighter.

— Law enforcement officer.

— Librarian with master’s degree at a Title I school.

— Military service.

— Nurse or medical technician.

— Professional provider of early intervention (disability) services.

— Public defender.

— Speech pathologist with master’s degree at a Title I school.

— Volunteer service (AmeriCorps VISTA or Peace Corps).

Keep in mind that cancellation typically occurs on a graduating scale and is based on the original debt total: 15% for the first year, 15% for the second year, 20% for the third year, 20% for the fourth year and 30% for the fifth year.

Other Options for Students With Financial Need

Politicians who felt it was time for a streamlined, less confusing student loan and repayment system allowed the federal Perkins loan program to expire. But while the Perkins loan is no longer available, there are other funding options for students who demonstrate financial need, so be sure to fill out the FAFSA to see what you can qualify for.

One of the options for undergraduates is the federal Pell Grant. Unlike student loans, Pell Grants do not need to be repaid. The maximum award changes each year; for the 2019-2020 award year, the maximum Pell Grant award is $6,195 and the minimum is $650.

The amount of a student’s Pell Grant award depends on his or her expected family contribution, or EFC, a number generated by the FAFSA; the school’s cost of attendance; the student’s status as part time or full time; and his or her planned length of attendance. All eligible students will receive the full amount they qualify for from schools participating in the program.

Another option that does not need to be repaid is the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, which is also aimed at undergraduate students in financial hardship. The FSEOG is administered directly by your school’s financial aid office, and the amount you may receive is calculated from the information on your FAFSA.

FSEOG awards range between $100 and $4,000 a year, and one of the factors taken into account is the amount of other financial aid you receive. Not all schools participate in the FSEOG program, and grant funds can run out, so be sure to contact your school’s office quickly to see if it participates.

