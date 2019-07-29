WashREIT spent more than a half-billion dollars on apartments in three months

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) has acquired Cascade at Landmark, a 277-unit “high-rise Class B” apartment complex in…

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) has acquired Cascade at Landmark, a 277-unit “high-rise Class B” apartment complex in Alexandria, for $70 million, another step toward the overhaul of its inventory.

With that buy, and the recent sale of multiple Greater Washington shopping centers, WashREIT has flipped the script on its assets, leaving the risk of retail largely behind in favor of office buildings and apartment complexes, especially those not so far from Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters. According to WashREIT, about 60% of its multifamily units are within a 35-minute public transit commute of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) HQ2.

Cascade at Landmark, located at 300 Yoakum Parkway, last sold in 2013 to an affiliate of Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar for $68.6 million. It has an assessed value of roughly $66.4 million, per Alexandria records.

In its quarterly earnings call, WashREIT President and CEO Paul McDermott described Cascade as being a 10-minute drive…