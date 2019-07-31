WashREIT doubles down on flexible-space program

Washington Real Estate investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) plans to significantly expand its flexible Space+ workspace footprint over the next year…

The D.C.-based real estate investment trust delivered about 54,000 square feet of Space+ spaces in the first half of 2019, the company disclosed on its second-quarter earnings call Friday. Tenants have already leased about three quarters of that space, which includes part of Arlington Tower in Rosslyn, and now the company plans another 107,000 square feet across more than two dozen locations in the region. That’s up from a pipeline of about 60,000 square feet spread over 15 buildings in December.

Space+ offers shorter move-in times and lease commitments than offered by many traditional landlords.

WashREIT anticipated there would be strong interest from the D.C. region’s federal contracting community given the uncertainty surrounding things like…