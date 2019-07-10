Washington’s W Hotel unveils its $50M renovation

The W Washington D.C. hotel is finally showing off the results of a big renovation that began more than a…

The W Washington D.C. hotel is finally showing off the results of a big renovation that began more than a year ago.

While the project progressed in pieces and some of the changes have been in place for a while — the lobby was one of the first parts completed, for example — the property just finished and reopened the renovated POV terrace in the past month, as well as the interior portion of the POV lounge, both of which have views of the Washington Monument and the National Mall.

The hotel’s Dubai-based owner, Investment Corporation of Dubai, invested $50 million in the project. The hotel, located at 515 15th St. NW, got a new restaurant in 2014 and a smaller renovation to the rooftop that same year, but the property hadn’t gotten a top-to-bottom refresh since it was converted from the Hotel Washington in 2009.

The newly enclosed terrace is probably the biggest change at POV. The hotel created a hard structure with real windows around the terrace, ones that can open in good…