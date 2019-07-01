Washington running back Adrian Peterson ordered by Maryland judge to pay $2.4M over loan

A Maryland judge has ordered Washington running back Adrian Peterson to pay about $2.4 million after he defaulted on a loan from a Montgomery County lending service. Bethesda-based Democracy Capital Corp. sued Peterson and his…

A Maryland judge has ordered Washington running back Adrian Peterson to pay about $2.4 million after he defaulted on a loan from a Montgomery County lending service.

Bethesda-based Democracy Capital Corp. sued Peterson and his business, Adrian Peterson All Day Inc., in Howard County Circuit Court on June 6 claiming the former NFL MVP failed to pay the balance of a $4 million loan his business took out in April 2016. The loan, which carried a 15% interest rate, was taken out prior to the start of Peterson’s final season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson and his business failed to make the first $200,000 payment on the loan due in July 2017 and the interest rate for the loan rose to 23%, according to court documents. They also did not pay back the loan in full when it reached maturity on Feb. 15, 2018, the documents show.

Democracy Capital received $1.65 million in July 2018 from the sale of various properties in Rhode Island that were promised as guarantees for the loan, according…