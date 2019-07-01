202
Home » Latest News » Washington running back Adrian…

Washington running back Adrian Peterson ordered by Maryland judge to pay $2.4M over loan

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 1, 2019 1:52 pm 07/01/2019 01:52pm
Share

A Maryland judge has ordered Washington running back Adrian Peterson to pay about $2.4 million after he defaulted on a loan from a Montgomery County lending service.

Bethesda-based Democracy Capital Corp. sued Peterson and his business, Adrian Peterson All Day Inc., in Howard County Circuit Court on June 6 claiming the former NFL MVP failed to pay the balance of a $4 million loan his business took out in April 2016. The loan, which carried a 15% interest rate, was taken out prior to the start of Peterson’s final season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson and his business failed to make the first $200,000 payment on the loan due in July 2017 and the interest rate for the loan rose to 23%, according to court documents. They also did not pay back the loan in full when it reached maturity on Feb. 15, 2018, the documents show.

Democracy Capital received $1.65 million in July 2018 from the sale of various properties in Rhode Island that were promised as guarantees for the loan, according…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!