Washington Property Co. buys piece of Tysons’ Arbor Row, pitches apartment buildings

Bethesda’s Washington Property Co. is pushing into Tysons, acquiring a piece of Arbor Row for the development as two new mixed-use buildings. The developer announced that it bought a 5.2-acre portion of the 19-acre property last week. WPC now plans to build about 700 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail on the site, which is located at the intersection of Westpark Drive and West Branch Drive. CBRE Group Inc. marketed the site on behalf of private equity firm Lone Star Funds. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. WPC said in a release that it expects to build “twin mid-rise apartment buildings," branding them as one in a series of its “Solaire” developments. The developer has previously only built those in Maryland, with four buildings spread across Silver Spring, Wheaton and Bethesda and a fifth on the way that could become Silver Spring’s tallest building. Daryl South, WPC’s senior vice president of development, wrote in a statement that his firm picked Arbor…

Bethesda’s Washington Property Co. is pushing into Tysons, acquiring a piece of Arbor Row for the development as two new mixed-use buildings.

The developer announced that it bought a 5.2-acre portion of the 19-acre property last week. WPC now plans to build about 700 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail on the site, which is located at the intersection of Westpark Drive and West Branch Drive.

CBRE Group Inc. marketed the site on behalf of private equity firm Lone Star Funds. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WPC said in a release that it expects to build “twin mid-rise apartment buildings,” branding them as one in a series of its “Solaire” developments. The developer has previously only built those in Maryland, with four buildings spread across Silver Spring, Wheaton and Bethesda and a fifth on the way that could become Silver Spring’s tallest building.

Daryl South, WPC’s senior vice president of development, wrote in a statement that his firm picked Arbor…