Washington Gateway in NoMa moves ahead at long last

Five years after the first building there opened, the next phases of the Washington Gateway development in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood are finally moving forward.

MRP Realty will form a joint venture with Barings, acting on behalf of an undisclosed institutional investor, on the remainder of the 3-acre site at Florida and New York avenues NE, according to a press release.

The first of two towers, which is expected to break ground this summer, will be a 387-unit residential building featuring a roof deck and pool, club room, dog run and fitness center.

The joint venture will at the same time break ground on a new garage that will serve all three phases of Washington Gateway, including the existing Elevation at Washington Gateway tower, which has been open since 2014. Design of the third tower, also residential, will begin concurrently.

Barings has been involved in Washington Gateway, albeit under a previous entity, since Phase 1. Elevation was built by MRP and Barings’ predecessor,…