Virginia’s Salamander Hotels & Resorts is now an international hospitality management brand

Sheila Johnson can add international hotel manager to her long list of roles. Johnson’s Salamander Hotels & Resorts company, which…

Sheila Johnson can add international hotel manager to her long list of roles.

Johnson’s Salamander Hotels & Resorts company, which includes Middleburg-based Salamander Resort & Spa, has until recently managed four other resorts located in Florida and South Carolina. Now, the company has added a prestigious property in Jamaica to its roster.

The board of directors of Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay announced Tuesday its decision to join Salamander’s hospitality management company. The 400-acre resort is a 65-year-old, AAA four-diamond property with 210 rooms and 28 villas. Half Moon also has a spa, 18-hole golf course, equestrian center, tennis court and is home to the Sugar Mill, considered one of Jamaica’s best restaurants

Half Moon, like Salamander’s other five properties, is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection — a California company representing independent hotels.

Johnson, 70, was a co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, which sold to…