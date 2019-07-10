Virginia is CNBC’s top state for business, but really it’s about Amazon

Virginia was named the top state for business in 2019, according to an annual CNBC ranking that measures a variety…

But this shouldn’t come as a surprise. None of the other 49 states — D.C. is not ranked — could take the mantle after the Old Dominion landed Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters following an intensely watched nationwide search. While the state has rarely dipped below the top 10 in the rankings, Virginia hasn’t hit the top spot since 2011.

The state received its highest marks in workforce, first among all states, which carries the most points in CNBC’s grading. Last year, Virginia ranked No. 3 in this category. Virginia also took first in education, a considerable improvement over last year when the state ranked No. 6. And it was No. 3 in business friendliness, a consideration of the “legal and regulatory climates of each state, as well as overall economic freedom for businesses and individuals,”…