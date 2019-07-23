Violence the Greatest Obstacle in Fighting Ebola, Experts Say

Prolonged fighting and public mistrust of health workers is the main barrier toward solving the Ebola crisis in the Democratic…

Prolonged fighting and public mistrust of health workers is the main barrier toward solving the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, medical and aid experts say.

The World Health Organization declared on July 17 that the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is a global health emergency. The flare-up, first identified on Aug. 1, 2018, is the second-largest Ebola outbreak and the 10th in the DRC, claiming more than 1,700 lives so far and infecting 2,500 overall. WHO’s decision to declare the outbreak a global health emergency came after a case found in Goma, a city of 1 million people near the country’s border with Rwanda, stirred worries of potential international spread of the disease.

The current epidemic differs from previous outbreaks of the virus because the medical tools to combat it are mostly in place, says Dr. Shubha Kumar, assistant professor of clinical preventive medicine at the University of Southern California. Health care workers have access to an experimental vaccine, which has proven to be 97% effective at preventing the disease. What makes treating this outbreak difficult, Kumar says, is that it’s occurring in an active war zone, where distrust of officials trying to fight the virus has fed resistance to treatment.

“A major problem has been the distrust of public officials, and the insecurity that has been in the political and historical context of the country,” says Kumar, who is the director of education at USC’s Institute on Inequalities in Global Health.

The current outbreak is concentrated in the DRC’s northeastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. Those provinces were central areas in the Second Congo War during the late 1990s, and fighting has continued in both since the end of the war in 2003. Kivu in particular has been the site of hostilities between the DRC’s military and several prominent armed militia groups. Both provinces contain several disparate active armed militia groups.

The instability of the region has posed a major barrier for health workers assigned to help combat the crisis. Last month the country’s health ministry reported two community health workers were murdered; in May, two clinics were burned down.

Those incidents show how local distrust of foreigners fuels a dangerous climate for aid workers and feeds misinformation spreading across communities, says Kirk Prichard, director of humanitarian programs at the U.S. offices of Concern Worldwide, a global aid organization. Rumors have spread among local residents that blame Ebola on Westerners looking to profit from the outbreak. Many people in the DRC refuse to follow health care guidelines to bury Ebola victims, saying they don’t want to abandon traditional rituals, which in turn results in the disease being spread further, Prichard says.

Education Efforts Aim to Boost Public Trust

Health care workers have been educating residents in the DRC about the disease in order to develop trust, Prichard says. Those workers have used radio broadcasts, led training and education sessions, and worked with community leaders. The messaging often focuses on basic general information such as the importance of washing hands to encourage behavior that can prevent future health crises. Prichard said one of the most common misconceptions health workers face is a fear local residents have that bringing loved ones to health centers will cause them to get worse.

“It’s really getting the message out there that they have a greater chance of survival, a greater chance of recovery, if they come out to authorities. And the earlier the treatment starts, the higher chance of survival.”

A critical aspect of community engagement is including residents in the design and evaluation of health care programs, Kumar says. Although engagement efforts have gone well for various centers and organizations, health care workers need to strengthen the DRC’s own public health care system to prevent future outbreaks.

Having more local community health care workers will also help solve one of the fundamental tensions between the Congolese and outside Western health organizations, Kumar says: foreigners’ lack of knowledge of local culture. Having more local community care health workers are critical to reaching people who might otherwise be unreceptive to health messaging.

Kumar says it’s important for poor countries like the DRC to develop their own version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“And increasing their capacity, and also having more regional capacity. Not just outside organizations who are coming in from the West particularly, but having more trusted health officials within the country, within the region, people who look like me, people who act like me, people who understand my culture, to be able to deliver health messaging to me.”

