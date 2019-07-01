Viewpoint: What businesses can do for the 2020 Census

The importance of the 2020 Census cannot be overstated. For every Virginian who is not counted, the state/region loses $2,000 per year for 10 years, or $20,000 total per person, in federal assistance program allocations.…

The importance of the 2020 Census cannot be overstated.

For every Virginian who is not counted, the state/region loses $2,000 per year for 10 years, or $20,000 total per person, in federal assistance program allocations. The sheer scope of the potential loss in federal financial support is alarming and imposes an urgency upon our efforts. It is not just federal dollars at stake, but also government representation for our state and funding for vital programs. We will need assistance from both the public and private sectors to help our region receive its resources.

We have joined together with key civic, government, social and private sector leaders across the region to help us develop an action plan for community engagement in the 2020 Census. We aim to collaborate with trusted agents in a diverse set of communities to extend our reach, drive awareness, and ensure a complete count as possible.

Our nation gets just one chance each decade to count its population. It is mandated by Article…