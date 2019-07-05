Viewpoint: Ummm, Doug? You’re one of a kind.

Doug Fruehling is a walking, talking and editing canvas of contradictions. He’s as tough as he is kind. He’s as…

He’s as tough as he is kind. He’s as bitingly sarcastic as he is quietly vulnerable. He’s as reactive as he is measured. He’s the guy in the meeting who stops discussion to question the conventional path. He’s the editor on a story who can pinpoint an invisible hole. With a brain as sharp as his pencil points, he asks the piercing questions, but isn’t afraid to admit when he doesn’t have the answers. He doesn’t suffer fools but, when necessary, can have the patience of a preschool teacher.

He’s maddeningly good at what he does. Doug can rattle off eight ideas in eight minutes for the WBJ’s next panel discussion or cover story and then complain he’s lacking creativity. He can recall a project’s decade-old background or building’s architectural history and then bemoan he’s losing his memory. He’s painfully clear when he’s disapproving — though, that’s also what makes his praise…