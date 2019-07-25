Viewpoint: How Virginia got back its business chops

CNBC recently announced that Virginia has retaken our place as the best state in the nation to do business. I’m…

CNBC recently announced that Virginia has retaken our place as the best state in the nation to do business. I’m proud of what that says about Virginia.

In Virginia, we know that a rising tide lifts all boats. We have focused on diversifying our economy, investing in our workforce and infrastructure, and keeping a stable and open business climate that sets the table for new investment and jobs in every part of the commonwealth.

Over the 18 months of our administration, we have announced 348 new economic development projects, which will create more than 50,000 new jobs, and represent over $18.5 billion in new capital investment.

These economic successes range from projects like Amazon’s new headquarters in Arlington that will create thousands of jobs, to Richlands Dairy, a family-owned commercial creamery creating 17 jobs in Dinwiddie County.

Behind these successful projects are entire regions working together. For example, attracting Amazon to Northern Virginia required the hard…