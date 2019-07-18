Viewpoint: Hello, my name is Vandana Sinha and I am not a cliché

I’ve heard all the clichés in the course of my 20-year career. In the last eight weeks, I’ve lived them.…

Let’s rewind, shall we? On May 22, Doug Fruehling announced to the Washington Business Journal that he would depart as Editor-in-Chief for a counterpart role at sister paper San Francisco Business Times. About a day and a half prior, he had asked me to go for a walk to our office building’s first floor to break that news to me privately.

Immediately followed the most obvious suggestion I knew both of us were thinking: As his second in command in the newsroom, I should go for the Editor-in-Chief job. I knew I should. Of course I should. Why should anyone think I shouldn’t?

The scary truth is, a simultaneously silent and deafening voice in my head screamed a million reasons why I thought I shouldn’t. The even scarier truth? Both genders may hear it but, despite some real progress, all too many women actually listen to that…