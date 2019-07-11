Viewpoint: A tough decision, a tougher departure

I’ve probably written this column a thousand times in my head. It’s not easy to write. I mean, what do you say about a city where you’ve lived 23 years — just shy of half your life — and an employer where you worked for 18 of those years? Washington, D.C., and the Washington Business Journal are so much of who I am. And that’s why I recently decided to leave. It wasn’t easy to decide that. But anyone who reaches middle age knows the years start to roll by faster, with constant reminders of what you’ve done — and haven’t done. So when my company, American City Business Journals, floated the idea of moving to the Bay Area to be editor of the San Francisco Business Times, I was intrigued. Despite my Midwest and East Coast roots, I’ve always been enchanted by the West Coast — a 2017 trip to Seattle heightened that — and I began to consider it. I had only been to San Francisco once, when I was 24. I still remember the thrill of driving over the Golden Gate Bridge. The…

