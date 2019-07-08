Victor Hoskins leaving Arlington, will replace Jerry Gordon in Fairfax

Arlington Economic Development Director Victor Hoskins, fresh off a career-defining role in securing Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, is taking his…

Arlington Economic Development Director Victor Hoskins, fresh off a career-defining role in securing Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, is taking his talents across the border to Virginia’s largest jurisdiction.

Hoskins, who has held key economic development roles in D.C., Prince George’s County and Arlington since 2011, will take over Aug. 5 as president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. He replaces Jerry Gordon, who left in late 2018 after 35 years for a fellow position with the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

“Fairfax County is well known for its pro-growth environment and its ability to attract, train and retain talented workers,” Hoskins said in a statement. “With the backing of FCEDA’s excellent staff, I hope to do more of that with increased outreach in the U.S. and abroad, especially among young people.”

Hoskins served as deputy mayor for planning and economic development under D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray from 2011 to early…