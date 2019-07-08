Vandana Sinha named WBJ editor-in-chief

Vandana Sinha, who joined the Washington Business Journal newsroom in 2006 as a reporter, ultimately ascending to the role of…

Vandana Sinha, who joined the Washington Business Journal newsroom in 2006 as a reporter, ultimately ascending to the role of managing editor over the course of a decade, has been named the paper’s editor-in-chief.

She starts immediately.

“Vandana was by far the best candidate for the job. It was a very competitive search and as she’s done over the last many years, she proved herself to be the best person to lead the newspaper over the next chapter of the Washington Business Journal,” said Peter Abrahams, WBJ publisher and market president. “We look forward to her energy and her great ideas and we’re thrilled to have her at the top of the masthead.”

Sinha, 42, takes over for Doug Fruehling, who was recently named editor-in-chief of the San Francisco Business Times, a sister paper of the WBJ. Both papers are owned by parent company American City Business Journals.

