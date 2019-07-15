Up in the air, it’s … a Washington Kastles’ match

Monday marked the Washington Kastles’ inaugural match in their new stadium — more than 30 feet up, on the roof of Union Market. The 700-seat tennis stadium at 1309 Fifth St. NE was announced in April, and construction was completed by Union Market owner Edens within 90 days. After the Kastles' season concludes July 27, Edens plans to use the space as an entertainment and events venue, said spokeswoman Madeline Johnson. The Kastles have moved several times during the team's 11-year history, from a parking lot that would become CityCenterDC, to a waterfront site that would become The Wharf, to the Charles E. Smith Center at George Washington University, where it's played since 2014. The Smith Center sat more than 3,000. Team owner Mark Ein previously expressed some skepticism of a Union Market location, given the seat count compared to previous years. But he said Monday interest in tickets "has been greater than ever before." "It’s going to be an extraordinary experience," said…

